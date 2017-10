Check Out the Choke That Earned Alex Perez a UFC Contract

(Courtesy of UFC)

Alex Perez was a man on a mission when he met Kevin Gray on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series. Perez earned himself a UFC contract when locked in a D’Arce choke in the first round.

According to UFC president Dana White, the Contender Series will return sometime after the start of 2018.

