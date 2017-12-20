Check Out The Bellator MMA Heavyweight Grand Prix Promo Video

(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

On January 20th, the first fight of the Bellator World Heavyweight Grand Prix takes place at The Forum in Inglewood, California. Check out the video promo for the tournament.

The tournament’s opening round will play out over four events. At the Jan. 20 event in Los Angeles, former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson will face “The American Gangster” Chael Sonnen. On Feb. 16 in Uncasville, Conn., Roy Nelson will meet Matt Mitrione in a rematch. Former Pride FC heavyweight champion Fedor Emelianenko will take on former UFC titleholder Frank Mir in April with the opening round concluding in May with “King” Mo Lawal squaring off against current Bellator light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader.