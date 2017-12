Check Out Robbie Lawler’s Brutal Finish of Josh Koscheck in His UFC Return (Fight Video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

In his first fight back in Octagon at UFC 157, Robbie Lawler scored a knockout of the night victory over Josh Koscheck back in 2013. Lawler next faces Rafael Dos Anjos in the main event of UFC on FOX 26 in Winnipeg on Saturday, Dec. 16.

