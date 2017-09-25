Check Out Paul Daley’s 30th KO Win (Bellator 183 Full Fight Video)

(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Paul “Semtex” Daley ended his grudge match with Lorenz Larkin by knocking out “The Moonsoon” at Bellator 183 on Saturday. Check out the full fight video.

For a full run-down of Bellator 183: Henderson vs. Pitbull, including Benson Henderson and Patricky Freire’s battle, Paul Daley’s blistering knockout, Roy Nelson’s promotional debut, and more, check out our Bellator 183 recap and full results.

