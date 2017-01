Check Out Michael Bisping’s Post-Surgery Elephant Leg (pic)

UFC middleweight champ Michael Bisping recently noted that he was going to be on the shelf for a while due to a necessary knee surgery.

Having come out of the surgery, Bisping was amazed at the look of his leg and decided to show it off on Instagram. Of course, we think he mostly wanted to show off how sleek his leg looked after shaving the hair off of it, but the swelling is kind of a distraction.

