Check Out How UFC Fighters Celebrated Christmas

December 26, 2016
No Comments

Well, Christmas has come and gone and we hope you got everything you wanted this year. And if you didn’t get what you wanted, I hope at least you got to hang out with a bunch of family who annoys the hell out of you.

But even if you didn’t get that this year, at least there’s the internet where you can see how your favorite UFC fighters celebrated the holiday. 

 

Merry Christmas everyone! Joyeux Noël à tous!!!

A video posted by Georges St-Pierre (@georgesstpierre) on

 

Christmas Eve morning got me like

A video posted by Chris Weidman (@chrisweidmanufc) on

 

This is how you do Xmas dinner.

A photo posted by Donald Cerrone (@cowboycerrone) on

 

It’s good to be home for Christmas!! #MerryChristmas #HappyHolidays

A photo posted by Miesha Tate (@mieshatate) on

 

Merry Christmas everybody!!

A photo posted by Henry Cejudo (@henry_cejudo) on

 

Make every moment count happy holidays

A photo posted by Michelle Waterson (@karatehottiemma) on

 

Santa Comes Tomorrow Night Did you make the Naughty or Nice list this year?

A photo posted by Tecia Torres (@teciatorres) on

 

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from my family to yours!! #alllove #merrychristmas #Liddellfamily #familyfirst

A photo posted by Chuck Liddell (@chuckliddell) on

 

Merry xmas to everyone lots of love from the Pearson’s

A photo posted by rosstherealdeal (@rosstherealdeal) on

 

Xmas. Feel it. #fitch #fitchsmash #jonfitch #xmas #xmasswag

A photo posted by Fitch S.M.A.S.H. LLC (@fitch_smash) on

 

Mmmmm Christmas dinner

A photo posted by Neil Magny (@neil_magny170) on

 

Merry Christmas and a happy new year to all around the globe

A photo posted by Alex The Mauler Gustafsson (@alexthemauler) on

 

Merry Christmas ya filthy animals…. @mtnops #uglysweater

A photo posted by Chadmendes (@chadmendes) on

 

Merry Xmas my friends!

A photo posted by Matthew Brown (@iamtheimmortal) on

 

Merry Christmas Eve from all of us at Winks gym!!

A photo posted by Holly Holm (@hollyholm) on

 

Santa’s Not fat this year

A photo posted by Felice Herrig (@feliceherrig) on

