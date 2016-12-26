Check Out How UFC Fighters Celebrated Christmas

Well, Christmas has come and gone and we hope you got everything you wanted this year. And if you didn’t get what you wanted, I hope at least you got to hang out with a bunch of family who annoys the hell out of you.

But even if you didn’t get that this year, at least there’s the internet where you can see how your favorite UFC fighters celebrated the holiday.

Just want to wish you all a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!!! — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) December 25, 2016

Merry Christmas everyone! Joyeux Noël à tous!!! A video posted by Georges St-Pierre (@georgesstpierre) on Dec 24, 2016 at 2:11pm PST

Christmas Eve morning got me like A video posted by Chris Weidman (@chrisweidmanufc) on Dec 24, 2016 at 6:14am PST

This is how you do Xmas dinner. A photo posted by Donald Cerrone (@cowboycerrone) on Dec 24, 2016 at 12:05pm PST

It’s good to be home for Christmas!! #MerryChristmas #HappyHolidays A photo posted by Miesha Tate (@mieshatate) on Dec 24, 2016 at 9:30am PST

Merry Christmas to all of you. I hope your day is full of great family, good food, warm fires, and this amazing picture of me. #andstill A photo posted by Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocicufc) on Dec 25, 2016 at 7:53am PST

Merry Christmas everybody!! A photo posted by Henry Cejudo (@henry_cejudo) on Dec 24, 2016 at 11:33pm PST

Make every moment count happy holidays A photo posted by Michelle Waterson (@karatehottiemma) on Dec 25, 2016 at 6:59am PST

I bought myself a vacuum cleaner for Christmas and kids over here wishing they were adults, little do they know! — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 24, 2016

Santa Comes Tomorrow Night Did you make the Naughty or Nice list this year? A photo posted by Tecia Torres (@teciatorres) on Dec 23, 2016 at 3:03pm PST

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from my family to yours!! #alllove #merrychristmas #Liddellfamily #familyfirst A photo posted by Chuck Liddell (@chuckliddell) on Dec 24, 2016 at 3:16pm PST

If they need anyone for 207 next week, I can do new years in Vegas.. My xmas eve dinner wasnt to crazy so should be able to make 266 @ufc — Stefan Struve (@StefanStruve) December 24, 2016

Merry xmas to everyone lots of love from the Pearson’s A photo posted by rosstherealdeal (@rosstherealdeal) on Dec 24, 2016 at 2:21pm PST

Xmas. Feel it. #fitch #fitchsmash #jonfitch #xmas #xmasswag A photo posted by Fitch S.M.A.S.H. LLC (@fitch_smash) on Dec 23, 2016 at 6:32pm PST

Mmmmm Christmas dinner A photo posted by Neil Magny (@neil_magny170) on Dec 24, 2016 at 9:08pm PST

Merry Christmas and a happy new year to all around the globe A photo posted by Alex The Mauler Gustafsson (@alexthemauler) on Dec 23, 2016 at 10:28pm PST

Merry Christmas ya filthy animals…. @mtnops #uglysweater A photo posted by Chadmendes (@chadmendes) on Dec 24, 2016 at 10:41pm PST

Merry Xmas my friends! A photo posted by Matthew Brown (@iamtheimmortal) on Dec 25, 2016 at 6:55am PST

My next door neighbors @spicol1 get the most thoughtful gifts. This is what they got me for Christmas. Thanks guys, love this 🙂 #andnew #andstill A photo posted by Mikebisping (@mikebisping) on Dec 24, 2016 at 9:36pm PST

Merry Christmas Eve from all of us at Winks gym!! A photo posted by Holly Holm (@hollyholm) on Dec 24, 2016 at 9:32am PST

Santa’s Not fat this year A photo posted by Felice Herrig (@feliceherrig) on Dec 24, 2016 at 1:38pm PST

Merry Christmas everyone !! — Jessica Eye (@jessicaevileye) December 25, 2016