Check Out Edson Barboza’s Brutal Flying Knee Knockout (UFC KO of the Week)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Edson Barboza is getting ready to step into the Octagon opposite Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 219 on Dec. 30 in Las Vegas. But before they throw down to determine the top lightweight contender, check out Barboza’s brutal flying knee knockout of Beneil Dariush, which was Barboza’s warm-up for the Nurmagomedov fight.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Dec. 30, for UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm Full Results and Live Fight Stats. UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg puts her belt on the line for the first time in the night’s main event, squaring off with former bantamweight champion Holly Holm. Khabib Nurmagomedov also returns at UFC 219 for a pivotal lightweight contender’s bout with Edson Barboza with the winner eyeing a shot at a title.