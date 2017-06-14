Check Out Dong Hyun Kim’s Elbow from Hell in the UFC Knockout of the Week
(Courtesy of UFC)
Watch Dong Hyun Kim’s Performance of the Night in 2014 when he nearly took John Hathaway’s head off with a spinning elbow. Kim takes on Colby Covington at UFC Fight Night Singapore on Saturday.
