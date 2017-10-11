Check Out Demetrious Johnson’s Mighty Whizbar in Slo-Mo

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC 216 was a stellar night for championship performances. Tony Ferguson captured the interim lightweight title in a hard-fought battle with Kevin Lee, but Mighty Mouse stole the show.

Not only did Demetrious Johnson take sole possession of the UFC record for most title defenses, eclipsing Anderson Silva, he did so in spectacular fashion.

Johnson took Ray Borg deep into the fight before submitting him with an armbar variation that left even the most seasoned experts stunned.

TRENDING > Dana White Says WWE Would Not Allow Brock Lesnar to Crossover to UFC Again

Relive the slow-motion highlights from UFC 216 including Johnson’s historical victory over Borg.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram