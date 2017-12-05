Check Out Cub Swanson’s Fight of the Night KO of Dennis Siver (UFC Fresno Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

On his way to a six-fight win streak, Cub Swanson prevailed over Dennis Siver back in 2013 in a Fight of the Night performance. Swanson faces rising prospect Brian Ortega in the main event of UFC Fight Night Fresno Saturday on FS1.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Dec. 9, for full UFC Fight Night 123: Swanson vs. Ortega Live Results and Fight Stats. The main event features a battle between featherweight contenders, as No. 4 ranked Cub Swanson and No. 6 ranked Brian Ortega try to make a case to be the next man to challenge champion Max Holloway for the featherweight belt.

