Check Out Alain Ngalani’s 31-Second KO of Mahmoud Hassan (Full Fight Video)

March 23, 2018
If you haven’t seen this yet, check out Alain ‘the Panther” Ngalani’s ONE Championship debut at ONE: Champions & Warriors when he KO’d his Egyptian opponent, Mahmoud Hassan, in stunning fashion!

Ngalani faces Ariunbold Tur-Ochir on Saturday at ONE: Iron Will in Bangkok, Thailand.

In the ONE: Iron Will main event, ONE Bantamweight World Champion Bibiano Fernandes puts his belt on the line against ONE Featherweight and Lightweight World Champion Martin Nguyen, as he bids to become the first-ever triple-division titleholder.

               

