Chase Sherman’s Stellar Stand-up Leads to Victory (UFC on FOX 25 Fight Highlights)

.@ChaseShermanUFC‘s low leg kicks on Damian Grabowski were on point as Sherman makes it two in a row with the win! https://t.co/CizzsJhZYS — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) July 22, 2017

Check out Chase Sherman as he kicks and punches his way to victory over Damian Grabowski at UFC on FOX 25 on Saturday on Long Island in New York.

Sherman defeated Grabowski via unanimous decision.

