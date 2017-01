Charmaine Tweet Plans to Snap Magan Anderson’s Win Streak (Invicta FC 21 Video)

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Charmaine Tweet headlines Invicta FC 21 against Megan Anderson on Saturday for the interim 145-pound title. The event takes place at the Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City, Missouri.

TRENDING > BJ Penn’s Brother Arrested at LAX

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram