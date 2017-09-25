               

Charlotte Flair Would Love to Welcome Ronda Rousey to WWE with a Match at WrestleMania

September 25, 2017
September 25, 2017

It’s been more than two years since former UFC champion Ronda Rousey made a brief appearance at WWE WrestleMania where she was involved in a storyline alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and WWE executives Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Stephanie McMahon.

Ever since that moment speculation has run wild on Rousey eventually returning to professional wrestling and with her mixed martial arts career seemingly nearing its end, perhaps a move to WWE could be her next career step.

Levesque has already said he has a standing offer awaiting Rousey should she decide she wants to wrestle and WWE even managed a scripted face off with the former UFC champion and three prominent superstars from the professional wrestling roster.

One of those superstars was multi-time WWE champion Charlotte Flair, who has engaged in some back and forth with Rousey previously in interviews while she was still actively competing in the UFC.

For her part, Flair would welcome the opportunity grapple with Rousey in the WWE ring — maybe even on the biggest stage possible at WrestleMania in 2018.

“I hope so,” Flair told ESPN when asked about facing Rousey at WWE WrestleMania. “I think it’s probably WWE’s decision and Ronda’s decision. I’m all in.”

One of Rousey’s closest friends and fellow UFC veteran Shayna Baszler just recently competed in the WWE sponsored “Mae Young Classic” where she made it to the finals of the tournament before being defeated.

Baszler has been working as a professional wrestler for several years already while popping up on reality series like “Total Divas” to help some of the athletes work on different moves.

Rousey obviously has the star power to jump right into the deep end at WWE and it’s clear the company and the superstars on the roster welcome the idea that she would join them.

Now it’s up to the longest reigning women’s champion in UFC history to decide if she wants to pursue a career in professional wrestling and join fellow former champion Brock Lesnar at WWE.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

               

