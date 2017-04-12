Charles Oliveira Suspended for Jumping the Fence at UFC 210

Charles Oliveira opened the UFC 210 pay-per-view broadcast with an emphatic win over former Bellator champion Will Brooks. Unfortunately, his post-fight celebration landed Oliveira on the New York State Athletic Commission’s suspension list.

Oliveira made quick work of Brooks, taking him down, taking his back, and sinking in a rear-naked choke that finished the fight midway through the first round.

But after Brooks tapped out, Oliveira jumped to the top of the Octagon fence and then dropped to the outside of the cage to celebrate with his teammates. Though he returned to the Octagon to get his hand raised in victory, the athletic commission did not tolerate is initial exit.

“Charles Oliveira was administratively suspended 60 days for exiting the fighting area by jumping over the cage after his bout,” the New York State Athletic Commission informed MMAWeekly.com on Wednesday.

The 60-day suspension will have little realistic effect on Oliveira, as he isn’t yet scheduled for another bout, and doesn’t typically return to the Octagon within two months of a fight.

