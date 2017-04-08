Charles Oliveira Stops Will Brooks in the First (UFC 210 Results)

Charles Oliveira opened up the UFC 210 pay-per-view with a first-round stoppage of Will Brooks on Saturday in Buffalo, N.Y.

Oliveira secured a rear-naked choke to earn the submission win at 2:30 of the opening frame.

The fight started with both fighters trading strikes. Each of the lightweights threw leg kicks, keeping the other at distance.

Oliveira, however, closed the distance and secured a clinch that led to a solid takedown. As Brooks fought to recover, Oliveira quickly worked his way around the ground and secured his opponent’s back. From there, he sunk in the hooks and firmly applied the rear-naked choke.

Brooks attempted to stand and work through the choke, but it ultimately became too strong and he was forced to tap halfway through the opening round.

“I’m the best there is in jiu-jitsu,” Oliveira said, through an interpreter.

With the win, Oliveira improves to 22-7-0, 1 NC. Brooks drops to 18-3 and 1-2 since coming to the UFC.

