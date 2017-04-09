Charles Oliveira Leads the Charge on UFC 210 Fighter Bonuses

The UFC returned to Buffalo, N.Y. on Saturday with a headlining rematch between Daniel Cormier and Anthony “Rumble” Johnson that drew a record gate. While Cormier once again defended his belt, neither that fight nor either of its fighters was amongst the UFC 210 post-fight bonus winners.

The supporting cast were the big winners in Buffalo, taking home $50,000 checks for their award-winning efforts.

The Fight of the Night honors went to Shane Burgos and Charles Rosa, who put on a blistering battle on the Fox Sports 1 Prelims. Burgos won the fight via a third-round TKO, but each fighter earned a bonus for his efforts.

Charles Oliveira opened the pay-per-view portion of the fight card with a rear-naked choke submission of former Bellator champion Will Brooks midway through the first round. Oliveira’s effort earned him one of the two Performance of the Night bonuses.

The other Performance bonus went to Gregor Gillespie, who closed out the UFC Fight Pass Prelims with a 21-second knockout of Andrew Holbrook.

UFC 210 Fight of the Night: Shane Burgos vs. Charles Rosa

UFC 210 Performances of the Night: Gregor Gillespie and Charles Oliveira

