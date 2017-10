Charles Byrd Forced the Tap, Earned a UFC Contract (Free Fight Video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Witness Charles Byrd become the first fighter to go 2-0 on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series and earn a UFC contract during week 6 of the show.

According to UFC president Dana White, the Contender Series will return sometime after the start of 2018.

