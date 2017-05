Chaos Breaks Out at UFC Summer Kickoff Press Conference (Replay)

(Courtesy of UFC)

The marquee names fighting on several UFC events this summer attended a press conference in Dallas, Texas on Saturday and things got heated; punches were thrown, and fighters were removed from the stage.

