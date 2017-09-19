Champion Andrea Lee Thinks She’s a Better Fighter Than Her LFA 23 Opponent

Heading into her July LFA bout against Davina Maciel, flyweight title holder Andrea Lee was looking to defending her championship for the first time, but the fight ended up not happening, costing her a lot of time, money and effort.

“It’s very disappointing, especially when you’ve trained and prepared to fight,” Lee told MMAWeekly.com. “I was supposed to be the main event, it had been a long time since I had fought in Dallas, and I had sold a lot of tickets, so it was very upsetting that I did not get to fight.

“Plus I missed out on making money, and that’s always a big thing.”

Lee also had been building up a lot of momentum, having put together a three-fight winning streak, including her most recent victory against Liz Tracy in Invicta in May via split-decision.

“Now that I’ve gone back and have seen the (Tracy) fight myself, I feel like I certainly won the fight,” said Lee. “At first I thought it was close, but once I went back and watched it, I definitely won that fight and it wasn’t as close as I was thinking it was in the moment.”

Lee (7-2) will finally get the opportunity to defend her 125-pound title when she takes on Jamie Thorton (4-3) in the LFA 23 co-main event on Sept. 22 in Bossier City, La.

“Her four wins are by finish all in the first round,” Lee said of Thorton. “She’s tough. She takes a lot of tough fights. She’s not afraid to step up and take the fight, so I’m just happy she did.

“I’m extremely well-rounded, and not to talk down on her or anything like that, but I think I’m the better fighter. There is always something that can happen in a fight. You never know what is going to happen. She can easily catch me, not that I’m thinking that’s what going to happen.”

TRENDING > Michael Bisping Might Retire After Fighting Georges St-Pierre

While defending her title is a big thing for Lee, more important is getting the win and moving one step closer to her goal of getting into the UFC.

“To me it’s just another fight that happens to have a title on the line,” said Lee. “It’s still very important to me, but every fight I take is important. I’m just focused on getting that win.

“I feel like (a move to the UFC) is going to happen this year or the next, but for now I’m rolling with the punches. I’m waiting for the call, and until then I’m going to fight as much as I can. I do want to go to the UFC, but until I’ll be fighting in Invicta and the LFA until I get the call.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram