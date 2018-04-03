Champion Alex Silva Rematches Yoshitaka Naito at ONE: Grit and Glory in Jakarta

HOT OFF THE WIRE
April 3, 2018
ONE: Grit and Glory is set for the Jakarta Convention Centre on May 12 and will be headlined by a strawweight title fight between Alex Silva and Yoshitaka Naito. The two first fought last December with the Brazilian earning the belt after a unanimous-decision victory.

Going into their first fight, Naito (12-1) was an undefeated champion, while Silva (7-1) had never lost a fight at strawweight. However, the Brazilian is a decorated BJJ black belt and used his ground game to nullify the champion in a five-round fight.

Alex Silva vs Yoshitaka Naito - ONE Warriors of the World“Their first encounter just months ago was a gripping five-round affair that saw the best of each man. Now, Alex Silva and Yoshitaka Naito are set to dance once again inside the ONE Championship cage,” Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, stated. “The ONE Strawweight World Championship hangs in the balance. Jakarta is once again ready to play host to a blockbuster evening of world-class martial arts, and I am pleased to announce another spectacular card.”

Stefer Rahardian (7-0) has been promised a title shot after six straight wins for ONE Championship, but he decided to drop down a division after seeing his Bali MMA teammate Gianni Subba emerge as a genuine contender in the flyweight division.

Rahardian will make his strawweight debut at ONE: Grit and Glory and is slated to face Indian newcomer Himanshu Kaushik (4-1). Should the Indonesian extend his undefeated record, a strawweight title shot must surely beckon.

Middleweights Vitaly Bigdash (9-1) and Leandro Ataides (10-3) were originally scheduled to meet in Jakarta in January. The Russian pulled out with an injury, but the fight has been rescheduled for May and a shot at Aung La Nsang could be on the line for the winner.

ONE: Grit & Glory Fight Card

  • Yoshitaka Naito vs Alex Silva (for Silva’s strawweight title)
  • Himanshu Kaushik vs Stefer Rahardian 
  • Leandro Ataides vs Vitaly Bigdash
  • Rafael Nunes vs Kotetsu Boku.
  • Rome Trinidad vs  Priscilla Hertati Lumban Gaol
  • Sor Sey vs Victorio Senduk
  • Dodi “The Maung” Mardian vs Eliyas Latupeirissa.
  • Tang De Pan vs Radeem Rahman
  • Riski “Kong” Umar vs Doan Birawa

               

