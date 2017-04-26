Chael Sonnen’s Top 10 Reasons to Fight Wanderlei Silva

Chael Sonnen and Wandelei Silva will finally meet in the cage in the Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva main event at Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 24. The bout has been years in the making and Sonnen put together a top ten list of why he’s fighting “The Axe Murderer.”

Top 10 reasons I want to fight Wand. 10) 1 He's never given a satisfactory answer about where he was when JFK got shot — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) April 26, 2017

9) He rips the label off hotel pillows & never gets fined — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) April 26, 2017

8)He mispronounces the word "Nuclear" as "Nuculer" — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) April 26, 2017

7) He thinks ice is clear rocks, and when he sees them melt he thinks the world is coming to an end — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) April 26, 2017

6) Orders SALMON at Smith & Wollensky's — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) April 26, 2017

5) He keeps 3D glasses from movies, then crashes car on ride home trying to avoid mosquito on windshield — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) April 26, 2017

4) He dances like Elaine Benes on SEINFELD — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) April 26, 2017

3) He doesn't wait full half-hour after eating to go swimming — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) April 26, 2017

2)

THAT

STUPID

HAT — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) April 26, 2017

1) HE is the guy who "let the dogs out" — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) April 26, 2017

