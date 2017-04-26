Chael Sonnen’s Top 10 Reasons to Fight Wanderlei Silva

Chael Sonnen and Wandelei Silva will finally meet in the cage in the Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva main event at Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 24. The bout has been years in the making and Sonnen put together a top ten list of why he’s fighting “The Axe Murderer.”
Top 10 reasons I want to fight Wand.
10) 1 He's never given a satisfactory answer about where he was when JFK got shot
— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) April 26, 2017
9) He rips the label off hotel pillows & never gets fined
— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) April 26, 2017
8)He mispronounces the word "Nuclear" as "Nuculer"
— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) April 26, 2017
7) He thinks ice is clear rocks, and when he sees them melt he thinks the world is coming to an end
— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) April 26, 2017
6) Orders SALMON at Smith & Wollensky's
— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) April 26, 2017
5) He keeps 3D glasses from movies, then crashes car on ride home trying to avoid mosquito on windshield
— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) April 26, 2017
4) He dances like Elaine Benes on SEINFELD
— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) April 26, 2017
3) He doesn't wait full half-hour after eating to go swimming
— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) April 26, 2017
2)
THAT
STUPID
HAT
— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) April 26, 2017
1) HE is the guy who "let the dogs out"
— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) April 26, 2017