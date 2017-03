Chael Sonnen Waxes Poetic About Decrepit Madison Square Garden

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

Following Tuesday’s Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva kickoff press conference, where opponent Wanderlei Silva failed to appear in person, Chael Sonnen waxed poetic on their June 24 pay-per-view headlining bout at New York’s “decrepit” Madison Square Garden.

