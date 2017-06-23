Chael Sonnen vs. Wanderlei Silva Grudge Match Set Following Bellator NYC Weigh-in

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 23, 2017
The most significant event in Bellator history is set to go following the official weigh-in, which took place Friday morning in New York.

The Bellator 180 / Bellator NYC combined cards feature a total of three title fights, as well as two marquee match-ups between longtime veterans of the sport. 

Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva square offA grudge match between Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva tops the bill after both men made weight on Friday. There is very little drop-off in the main supporting bout, as Fedor Emelianenko makes his promotional debut against Matt Mitrione.

The title bouts on the Bellator NYC pay-per-view portion of the card pit welterweight champion Douglas Lima against newly signed challenger Lorenz Larkin, while lightweight titleholder Michael Chandler puts his belt on the line against Brent Primus.

Light heavyweight champion Phil Davis tops the Spike-televised Bellator 180 main card, risking his title against Ryan Bader in a rematch of a fight that took place under the UFC banner. Bader won their first bout via split decision.

Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva Fight Card (Pay-Per-View):

  • Light Heavyweight Main Event: Chael Sonnen (205.8) vs. Wanderlei Silva (205.8)
  • Heavyweight Main Event: Fedor Emelianenko (236.4) vs. Matt Mitrione (256.6)
  • Welterweight World Title Bout: Douglas Lima (170) vs. Lorenz Larkin (169.8)
  • Lightweight World Title Bout: Michael Chandler (153.8) vs. Brent Primus (154.2)
  • Lightweight Feature Bout: Aaron Pico (156) vs. Zach Freeman (155.8)

Bellator 180: Davis vs. Bader Fight Card:

Main Card (Spike TV):

  • Light Heavyweight World Title Bout: Phil Davis (204.8) vs. Ryan Bader (204.4)
  • Featherweight Bout: James Gallagher (144.4) vs. Chinzo Machida (146)
  • Welterweight Bout: Neiman Gracie (170.4) vs. Dave Marfone (170.4)
  • Women¹s Flyweight Preliminary Bout: Heather Hardy (125.2) vs. Alice Yauger (125.6)

Preliminary Card (MMAWeekly.com):

  • Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Ryan Couture (168.8) vs. Haim Gozali (169.2)
  • Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Jerome Mickle (155.8) vs. Anthony Giacchina (157.4)*
  • Catchweight Preliminary Bout (168 1bs.): John Salgado (168.2) vs. Hugh McKenna (168.8)
  • Catchweight Preliminary Bout (137 1bs.): Matt Rizzo (133.6) vs. Sergio da Silva (137.6)
  • VOW Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Nate Grebb (155.4) vs. Bradley Desir (160.6)*

*Anthony Giacchina and Bradley Desir missed weight, but their fights are still expected to take place.

