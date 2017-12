Chael Sonnen vs. Rampage Jackson First Bellator 192 Face-Off Video

Following a media luncheon with reporters in Los Angeles, Chael Sonnen and Quinton “Rampage” Jackson went face to face for the first time ahead of their Heavyweight Grand Prix showdown. Sonnen and Rampage will square off as part of the Jan. 20 fight card at Bellator 192 in Los Angeles.

