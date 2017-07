Chael Sonnen Tweaked by MMA Phenomenon of Fighters Backing Out of Fights

(Video courtesy of chaelsonnen.com)

Chael Sonnen has strong opinions about fighters who pull out of mixed martial arts fights, particularly the closer it gets to fight time. He pulls no punches, arguing that fighters should suffer some sort of forfeit if he or she backs out of a fight.

