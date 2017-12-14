Chael Sonnen Recounts Surprise Inclusion in Heavyweight Grand Prix

Chael Sonnen recounts how he found out about his surprise inclusion in the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix. Sonnen will square off with Quinton “Rampage” Jackson in the quarterfinal round of the tournament at Bellator 192 on Jan. 20, 2018, in Los Angeles.

At a luncheon with MMAWeekly.com and other members of the media

in Los Angeles, Sonnen told the story of his inclusion, talked about his training with Tank Abbott, missing out on a fight with Chuck Liddell, and more.

