Chael Sonnen Pays Tribute to Former Coach and Longtime Friend Robert Follis (Video)

December 20, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of Chael Sonnen)

The world of mixed martial arts lost a great man and coach in Robert Follis, who took his own life on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. He was 48 years old.

As the original head coach of Team Quest, Robert impacted the careers of many elite fighters and countless students of martial arts, including Chael Sonnen, Randy Couture, Evan Tanner, Dan Henderson, Matt Lindland, Nate Quarry, Chris Leben, Ed Herman, Miesha Tate, Kevin Lee, and countless others.

TRENDING > Fighters Post Emotional Tributes Following Death of MMA Coach Robert Follis

In a special episode of Sonnen’s podcast, he paid tribute to his friend.

“If I could use one word for Robert Follis, if I only had one, that’s the word… it’s selfless.”

"If I could use one word for Robert Follis, if I only had one, that's the word… it's selfless."

               

