Chael Sonnen on Wanderlei Silva: ‘I Don’t Know Why They Don’t Just Keep Us Apart’

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

Chael Sonnen readily admits that it’s almost impossible to keep him and Wanderlei Silva apart whenever they are in the same room. But as much as the rest of us might think that Bellator would be doing its best to keep them apart, Sonnen said that isn’t so. They’re even staying in the same hotel.

