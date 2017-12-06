               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Chael Sonne - Jake Shields - SUG6 Dust-Up

hot-sauce-featuredChael Sonnen Lands in the Midst of Jake Shields’ Dust-Up at Submission Underground (Video)

Isaac Marquez subs Diego Sanchez

hot-sauce-featuredDiego Sanchez Submitted by Fighter with Down Syndrome (Video)

hot-sauce-featuredAngela Magana Charges Sexism for Early Stoppage of Her UFC 218 Bout

Max Holloway

hot-sauce-featuredFighters React to Max Holloway’s Destruction of Jose Aldo

Chael Sonnen Lands in the Midst of Jake Shields’ Dust-Up at Submission Underground (Video)

December 6, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of FloGrappling)

Chael Sonnen gets slapped when Jake Shields goes after AJ Agazarm during his post-fight interview at Sunday’s Submission Underground 6 in Portland, Ore.

TRENDING > Georges St-Pierre Doubts He Will Return to the Middleweight Division

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Dec. 9, for full UFC Fight Night 123: Swanson vs. Ortega Live Results and Fight Stats. The main event features a battle between featherweight contenders, as No. 4 ranked Cub Swanson and No. 6 ranked Brian Ortega try to make a case to be the next man to challenge champion Max Holloway for the featherweight belt.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26: Winnipeg
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Pasadena
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA