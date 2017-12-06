Chael Sonnen Lands in the Midst of Jake Shields’ Dust-Up at Submission Underground (Video)

(Courtesy of FloGrappling)

Chael Sonnen gets slapped when Jake Shields goes after AJ Agazarm during his post-fight interview at Sunday’s Submission Underground 6 in Portland, Ore.

TRENDING > Georges St-Pierre Doubts He Will Return to the Middleweight Division

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Dec. 9, for full UFC Fight Night 123: Swanson vs. Ortega Live Results and Fight Stats. The main event features a battle between featherweight contenders, as No. 4 ranked Cub Swanson and No. 6 ranked Brian Ortega try to make a case to be the next man to challenge champion Max Holloway for the featherweight belt.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram