Chael Sonnen Explains the Tito Ortiz Choke, as Some Speculate Fix (Video)

After Tito Ortiz submitted Chael Sonnen at Bellator 170, speculation ran rampant that the fix was in, with many people questioning whether or not Sonnen really needed to tap to the choke that Ortiz applied. During the post-fight press conference, Sonnen said the choke “was tight,” brushing aside the doubters.

