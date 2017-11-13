               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dustin Poirier - UFC 143 weigh-in

featuredDustin Poirier Stops Anthony Pettis, Calls for Eddie Alvarez vs. Justin Gaethje Winner

featuredCommission Rep Says Conor McGregor Assaulted Referee, is in Talks With UFC

UFC Fight Night 120 Poirier vs Pettis Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 120: Poirier vs. Pettis Live Results and Fight Stats

Anderson Silva

featuredAnderson Silva Flagged for Potential UFC Doping Violation, Pulled from Kelvin Gastelum Bout

Chael Sonnen: Conor McGregor Pissed Off the Wrong Official

November 13, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Conor McGregor jumped the cage at Bellator 187 on Friday, shoved the referee, rescaled the cage and slapped a Bellator official, and then was escorted from 3Arena in Dublin.

It doesn’t appear that McGregor was a cornerman, which makes sanctioning him difficult, but as Chael Sonnen, a very experienced fighter who now competes under the Bellator banner, said, McGregor’s transgressions may have come under the watchful eye of a regulator that he might not have wanted to upset. 

Bellator 187 was being overseen by Mike Mazzulli, the director of the Mohegan Tribe Depart of Athletic Regulation. But that is only one of Mazzulli’s jobs. He is also the president of the Association of Boxing Commissions. 

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Video Surfaces of Him Continuing His Tirade Outside Bellator 187 Arena

In short, Mazzulli is a man that has a lot of pull in combat sports across the globe. He could make trouble for McGregor, whom he told MMAWeekly.com, “Is not larger than MMA.”

Listen in as Sonnen weighs in on McGregor’s transgressions in Dublin and what sort of repercussions he might fact.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26: Winnipeg
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Pasadena
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA