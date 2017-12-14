               

Chael Sonnen Bummed Out Chuck Liddell Fight Won’t Happen (Video)

December 14, 2017
No Comments

.
Chael Sonnen had several reasons to believe Chuck “The Iceman” Liddell was making his way back to the cage, so he took direct aim at the UFC Hall of Famer.

After lobbing some barbs at each other on social media and in interviews, the smoke finally cleared with Sonnen determining that Liddell is not returning to the cage.

Now that he’s certain Liddell isn’t going to fight again, Sonnen is a little bit bummed out.

Having moved on from the thought of fighting Liddell, Sonnen is preparing to step into the cage with Quinton “Rampage” Jackson. The two will battle at Bellator 192 on Jan. 20 in the first quarterfinal bout of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix that also features Fedor Emelianenko, Matt Mitrione, Roy Nelson, King “Mo” Lawal, Ryan Bader, and Frank Mir.

