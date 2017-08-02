HOT OFF THE WIRE
Georges St-Pierre and Michael Bisping

featuredMichael Bisping Says He is Fighting Georges St-Pierre at Madison Square Garden

Dana White and Tyron Woodley - serious

featuredDana White and Tyron Woodley Reportedly Squash Their Feud

featuredTyron Woodley Demands That Dana White Publicly Apologize to Him

Jon Jones and Mike Tyson

featuredJon Jones Compares His Career to Mike Tyson

Chael Sonnen Believes Chuck Liddell Will Be His Next Bellator Bout

August 2, 2017
There have been rumors that UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell is ready to make a return to the cage. Those rumors received a heavy dose of fuel on Tuesday, as Bellator fighter Chael Sonnen stoked the flames.

Sonnen, also a former UFC fighter, said that his next likely opponent in the Bellator cage is Liddell. 

“I think the most likely opponent is going to end up being Chuck Liddell,” Sonnen told FloCombat. “We’ll see what happens there, but that’s what I think is going to happen.”

Sonnen didn’t exactly give any inside intel on any discussions between Bellator and Liddell, so what he’s saying could simply be his way of planting the seeds of the fight in the public discussion to see if it grows. As has been readily seen over recent years, many a fight has gotten its start in the press or on social media. 

UFC champion Conor McGregor is the perfect example. As recently as a few months ago, nearly all the pundits and his boss, UFC president Dana White, were steadfast that a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather would never happen. 

They are now slated to go 12 rounds under the Marquess of Queensberry rules on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas.

A mixed martial arts bout between two UFC veterans wouldn’t be near the stretch that Mayweather vs. McGregor was believed to be.

The fight doesn’t sound as if it is anywhere near a done deal, but it sure sounds as if Sonnen believes he can will it into existence.

“I think there are actual legs to this Chuck thing. I really do.”

Sonnen has fought twice under the Bellator banner, losing his promotional debut to Tito Ortiz before rebounding with a decision win over Wanderlei Silva. Liddell hasn’t fought since 2010, when he was knocked out in 4 of his final 6 bouts.

