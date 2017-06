Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva Get Heated on Bellator NYC Media Call

Listen in on the first of two Bellator NYC conference calls. This call features some heated back and forth between main eventers Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva, as well as welterweight champion Douglas Lima and his next challenger Lorenz Larkin. Bellator president Scott Coker was also on the call.

(Note: due to a technical issue, a small portion of the call was edited out.)

