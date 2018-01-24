Chael Sonnen and Rampage Jackson Tower Over Bellator 192 Fighter Salaries

Chael Sonnen overcame a 31-pound weight disadvantage to take a unanimous-decision victory over Quinton “Rampage” Jackson at Bellator 192 on Saturday. He also stood atop the Bellator 192 fighter salaries that were disclosed this week by the California State Athletic Commission.
With the win over Rampage, Sonnen moves to the semifinal round of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix, where he will face the winner of the quarterfinal bout pitting Fedor Ememlianenko against Frank Mir.
Though he came up short against Sonnen in the cage, Rampage equaled him on the disclosed payroll. Each walked away with a flat $300,000 for the fight.
The Bellator 192 co-main event featured Douglas Lima putting his welterweight belt up against Rory MacDonald.
Despite a large hematoma jutting out of his shin for his efforts, MacDonald took the belt from Lima, following a hard-fought five-round bout. Both men received a $100,000 paycheck, notching them next in line behind Sonnen and Rampage.
Bellator 192: Rampage vs. Sonnen took place on Saturday, Jan. 20, at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif.
Bellator 192: Rampage vs. Sonnen Fighter Salaries
- Chael Sonnen: $300,000 (no win bonus) def. Quinton Jackson: $300,000
- Rory MacDonald: $100,000 (no win bonus) def. Douglas Lima: $100,000
- Michael Chandler: $50,000 (no win bonus) def. Goiti Yamauchi: $23,000
- Aaron Pico: $60,000 (includes $30,000 win bonus) def. Shane Kruchten: $10,000
- Henry Corrales: $40,000 (includes $20,000 win bonus) def. Georgi Karakhanyan: $26,000
- Guilherme Vasconcelos: $40,000 def. Ivan Castillo: $2,500
- Devon Brock: $2,000 (includes $1,000 win bonus) def. Khonry Gracie: $10,000
- Jose Campos: $4,000 (includes $2,000 win bonus) def. Haim Gozali: $10,000
- Joey Davis: $7,000 (no win bonus) def. Ian Butler: $1,500
- Johnny Cisneros: $4,000 (includes $2,000 win bonus) def. Marlen Magee: $1,500
- Gabriel Green: $4,000 (includes $2,000 win bonus) def. Chris Padilla: $2,000
- Cooper Gibson: $4,000 (includes $2,000 win bonus) def. Andrew Lazo: $1,500
- Chad George: $6,000 (includes $3,000 win bonus) def. James Barnes: $2,250
- Roosevelt Roberts: $3,000 (includes $1,500 win bonus) def. Tommy Aaron: $2,000
- Jalin Turner: $4,000 (includes $2,000 win bonus) def. Noah Tillis: $1,500
- Arthur Estrazulas: $4,000 (includes $2,000 win bonus) def. Mike Segura: $2,000
- Kyle Estrada: $3,000 (includes $1,500 win bonus) def. David Duran $2,250