Chael Sonnen and Rampage Jackson Tower Over Bellator 192 Fighter Salaries

Chael Sonnen overcame a 31-pound weight disadvantage to take a unanimous-decision victory over Quinton “Rampage” Jackson at Bellator 192 on Saturday. He also stood atop the Bellator 192 fighter salaries that were disclosed this week by the California State Athletic Commission.

With the win over Rampage, Sonnen moves to the semifinal round of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix, where he will face the winner of the quarterfinal bout pitting Fedor Ememlianenko against Frank Mir.

Though he came up short against Sonnen in the cage, Rampage equaled him on the disclosed payroll. Each walked away with a flat $300,000 for the fight.

The Bellator 192 co-main event featured Douglas Lima putting his welterweight belt up against Rory MacDonald.

Despite a large hematoma jutting out of his shin for his efforts, MacDonald took the belt from Lima, following a hard-fought five-round bout. Both men received a $100,000 paycheck, notching them next in line behind Sonnen and Rampage.

Bellator 192: Rampage vs. Sonnen took place on Saturday, Jan. 20, at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

Bellator 192: Rampage vs. Sonnen Fighter Salaries