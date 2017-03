Chael Sonnen Amps Up Trash Talk at Bellator NYC Press Conference (Replay)

(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva main card fighters and promotion president Scott Coker fielded questions from the media on Tuesday about their upcoming return to pay-per-view at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

TRENDING > Floyd Mayweather Has Pointed Response for Conor McGregor and Dana White

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram