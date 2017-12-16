Chad Laprise Scores Amazing Comeback Victory (UFC on FOX 26 Highlights)

Chad Laprise with the impressive comeback victory over Galore Bofando! Well done! #UFCWinnipeg https://t.co/mtkJPEdv5j
— FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) December 16, 2017
(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)
Check out highlights from Chad Laprise’s come-from-behind victory over Galore Bofando at UFC on FOX 26 on Saturday in Winnipeg, Canada.
The fight promotion next returns home to Las Vegas for its year-end blowout. UFC 219 features the women’s featherweight championship between titleholder Cris Cyborg and challenger Holly Holm, as well as a pivotal lightweight battle between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Edson Barboza.
