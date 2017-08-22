Chad Curry Expecting Big Things if He Defeats Nick Barnes at LFA 20

Though he had less time to prepare for late replacement Kyle Kurtz this past May at LFA 12 than he would have normally had, welterweight up and comer Chad Curry was able to put together a solid game plan and follow it to a second round TKO victory.

According to Curry, he and his team knew that if he could weather an early storm, he would be able to take control of the fight and eventually wear down Kurtz and get the win.

“Kyle brought a lot to the table as far as being a very explosive athlete, and doing a very good job of finishing fights in the first round,” Curry told MMAWeekly.com. “We knew he was going to be a lot more aggressive in the first round, so we knew if we controlled the first round and kind of get him worn down, that second and third round was where I was going to be able to finish.

“I was able to execute the game plan exactly how we had it laid out and got the victory. I feel like the fight went really well.”

Up until this year, Curry’s busy schedule outside of fighting dictated that he only be able to take one or two bouts during the winter months, but recent changes now allow him to be more active than he has been in the past.

“I’m really, really busy with my construction business and my other business, and having a wife and three kids at home, so it’s really crazy,” said Curry. “I’ve been trying to get one or two fights in during the winter when I have off, and then have taken the rest of the year to try to train and grow.

TRENDING > Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather’s Ring Resume: Career Highlights Video

“Now that things are starting to progress (with my MMA career), I’ve gotten my work schedule figured out to where if something pops right in the middle of our busy season, I can get a good training camp in and be ready for a fight.”

Curry (9-1) will look to pick up his second win of the year when he takes on Nick Barnes (11-2) in a 170-pound main event at LFA 20 on Friday in Lake Prior, Minn.

“He’s got good striking on the feet, he’s got good wrestling against the cage, and he’s got some pretty good ground work,” Curry said of Barnes. “That being said, I feel it’s a good match-up for me, because while we’re pretty close striking, I feel my wrestling and grappling will give me the edge, and on the ground it will be weighed heavily in my favor.”

Now that he’s able to be more active with his MMA career, Curry finds himself on the cusp of taking the next step in his career, whether that is an LFA title shot or a move up to the UFC.

“I feel like this is the fight that is going to get me there,” said Curry. “Nick is the kind of guy who if you look at his record, he’s fought a lot of tough guys and he still maintains a very respectful 11-2 record. I feel if I can beat a guy like Nick and beat him in dominant fashion that is something that propels me either to a title fight or the next level.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram