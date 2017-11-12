Cezar Ferreira Gets Narrow Win Over Nate Marquardt (UFC Norfolk Fight Highlights)

Cezar Ferreira pulls out the split decision win over Nate Marquardt at #UFCNorfolk! https://t.co/56hkasdIp6 — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) November 12, 2017

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Cezar Ferreira’s narrow victory over Nate Marquardt at UFC Fight Night 120 on Saturday at Ted Constant Convocation Center in Norfolk, Va.

The fight promotion next returns to Sydney, Australia, for UFC Fight Night 121, where former heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum faces Marcin Tybura in the main event. UFC Fight Night 121 takes place on Nov. 19 local time in Sydney, but airs on Nov. 18 in the U.S.

RELATED:

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram