CES 48 Results & Highlights: Greg Rebello’s 23-Second KO Earns Heavyweight Title

(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited due to broadcast rights restrictions)

CES MMA 48 headliner Greg Rebello made quick work of heavyweight veteran Travis Wiuff (75-22-1, 1 NC), knocking him out 23 seconds into the fight and winning the CES MMA Heavyweight Championship on AXS TV FIGHTS on Friday night. Other highlights include a dominant showing by featherweight Dinis Paiva (11-6) and a surprising knockout win for Tim Caron (9-1).

CES 48: Wiuff vs. Rebello Results

Main Event – Heavyweight Title Fight – Greg Rebello (24-8) knocked out Travis Wiuff (75-22-1, 1 NC) in 23 seconds in the first round.

Co-Main Event – Featherweight Fight – Dinis Paiva (11-6) dominated Kevin Barberna (5-4) to win by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

Middleweight Fight – Tim Caron (9-1) knocked out Timothy Woods (7-6, 1 NC) at 1:23 in round one.

Welterweight Fight – Brian Marino (6-1) defeated Jerome Mickle (2-4) by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Featherweight Fight – Shane Manley (4-3) defeated Dylan Lockard (3-1) by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Catchweight Fight – Rico DiSciullo (9-1, 1 NC) scored a TKO over Jaime Hernandez (3-2) at 3:21 in the first round.

(Photo courtesy of AXS TV Fights)

