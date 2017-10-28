CES 46 Results & Highlights: UFC Vet John Howards Wins Return in a Route

(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited due to broadcast rights restrictions)

In the main event of Friday’s CES MMA 46, former CES champion and 14-fight UFC veteran John Howard (25-13) dominated Roger Carroll (16-16) on his way to a unanimous decision victory. Other top highlights include Dinis Paiva’s (10-6) pristine accuracy, which resulted in his TKO victory after his third knockdown of the fight; and Rico DiSciullo (8-1, 1 NC) caught Seth Basler (3-6) in a rare Peruvian Necktie.

TRENDING > Georges St-Pierre: A Legend Returns (Full Documentary)

CES 46: Howard vs. Carroll Results

Main Event – Middleweight Fight – John Howard (25-13) defeated Roger Carroll (16-16) by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27).

Co-Main Event – Featherweight Fight – Dinis Paiva (10-6) knocked out Branden Seyler Sr. (7-6-1) to win by TKO at 3:08 in round two.

Welterweight Fight – Gary Balletto Jr. (5-1) came back against Sharif Jones (3-3) to win by rear-naked choke at 3:17 in round three.

Catchweight Fight (140 punds) – Rico DiSciullo (8-1, 1 NC) submitted Seth Basler (3-6) with a Peruvian necktie at 2:59 in round one..

Lightweight Fight- Jon Lemke (7-8) won a unanimous decision over Josh LaBerge (11-7) (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Catchweight Fight (195 punds) – Justin Sumter (5-1) submitted Shedrick Goodridge (6-9) with a rear-naked choke at 1:56 in round one.

(Photo courtesy of AXS TV Fights)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram