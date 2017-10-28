               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Georges St-Pierre A Legend Returns

featuredGeorges St-Pierre: A Legend Returns (Full Documentary)

UFC Fight Night 119 Brunson vs Machida Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 119: Brunson vs. Machida Live Results and Fight Stats

Lyoto Machida Weigh-In

featuredLyoto Machida Set for Return Opposite Derek Brunson Following UFC Sao Paulo Weigh-in

Conor McGregor lauging over Georges St-Pierre

featuredGeorges St-Pierre Won’t Go the Conor McGregor Trash-Talk Route: ‘I Make a Fool of Myself’

CES 46 Results & Highlights: UFC Vet John Howards Wins Return in a Route

October 28, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited due to broadcast rights restrictions)

In the main event of Friday’s CES MMA 46, former CES champion and 14-fight UFC veteran John Howard (25-13) dominated Roger Carroll (16-16) on his way to a unanimous decision victory. Other top highlights include Dinis Paiva’s (10-6) pristine accuracy, which resulted in his TKO victory after his third knockdown of the fight; and Rico DiSciullo (8-1, 1 NC) caught Seth Basler (3-6) in a rare Peruvian Necktie.

TRENDING > Georges St-Pierre: A Legend Returns (Full Documentary)

CES 46: Howard vs. Carroll Results

  • Main Event – Middleweight Fight – John Howard (25-13) defeated Roger Carroll (16-16) by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27).
  • Co-Main Event – Featherweight Fight – Dinis Paiva (10-6) knocked out  Branden Seyler Sr. (7-6-1) to win by TKO at 3:08 in round two.
  • Welterweight Fight – Gary Balletto Jr. (5-1) came back against Sharif Jones (3-3) to win by rear-naked choke at 3:17 in round three.
  • Catchweight Fight (140 punds) – Rico DiSciullo (8-1, 1 NC) submitted Seth Basler (3-6) with a Peruvian necktie at 2:59 in round one..
  • Lightweight Fight- Jon Lemke (7-8) won a unanimous decision over Josh LaBerge (11-7) (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).
  • Catchweight Fight (195 punds) – Justin Sumter (5-1) submitted Shedrick Goodridge (6-9) with a rear-naked choke at 1:56 in round one.

(Photo courtesy of AXS TV Fights)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Gdansk
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA