CES 45 Results & Highlights: Two New Champions Crowned

In the main event battle for the CES MMA heavyweight title on Friday, top contender Juliano Coutinho (8-3) took down Ashley Gooch (10-6) in the second round and used his ground and pound to win by TKO. Earlier in the night, Pedro Gonzelez (14-5) won the interim featherweight belt by unanimous decision over Saul Almeida (19-9).

CES 45: Gooch vs. Coutinho Results

Main Event – Heavyweight Title Fight – Juliano Coutinho (8-3) defeated Ashley Gooch (10-6) by TKO (punches) at 4:18 in round two.

Co-Main Event – Interim Featherweight Title Fight – Pedro Gonzalez (14-5) defeated Saul Almeida (19-9) by unanimous decision (48-47, 50-45, 49-46).

Lightweight Fight – Nate Andrews (11-1) submitted Bruce Boyington (14-11) with a triangle choke a 2:14 in round two.

Bantamweight Fight – Branden Seyler (7-5-1) caught Kris Moutinho (4-1) in a guillotine choke at 3:08 in round one.

Welterweight Fight – Gary Balletto Jr. (4-1) scored a TKO victory over Nick Alley (3-2) at 0:58 in round two.

Bantamweight Fight – Richie Santiago (5-0) sunk a rear naked choke to submit Miguel Restrepo (4-4) at 3:42 in round two.

(Photo courtesy of Will Paul / CES MMA)

