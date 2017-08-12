HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor vs Paulie Malignaggi knockdown

featuredConor McGregor Comments on Paulie Malignaggi – Includes Knockdown Footage (video)

Paulie Malignaggi and Conor McGregor

featuredDana White Reveals Controversial Knockdown from Conor McGregor vs. Paulie Malignaggi Sparring

Conor McGregor gives Floyd Mayweather 2 rounds

featuredConor McGregor on Floyd Mayweather: ‘I’m Struggling to Give Him 2 Rounds’

Conor McGregor LIVE WORKOUT

featuredConor McGregor Workout Live Stream Replay I Mayweather vs. McGregor

CES 45 Results & Highlights: Two New Champions Crowned

August 12, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited due to broadcast rights restrictions)

In the main event battle for the CES MMA heavyweight title on Friday, top contender Juliano Coutinho (8-3) took down Ashley Gooch (10-6) in the second round and used his ground and pound to win by TKO. Earlier in the night, Pedro Gonzelez (14-5) won the interim featherweight belt by unanimous decision over Saul Almeida (19-9).

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Comments on Paulie Malignaggi – Includes Knockdown Footage (video)

CES 45: Gooch vs. Coutinho Results

  • Main Event – Heavyweight Title Fight – Juliano Coutinho (8-3) defeated Ashley Gooch (10-6) by TKO (punches) at 4:18 in round two.
  • Co-Main Event – Interim Featherweight Title Fight – Pedro Gonzalez (14-5) defeated Saul Almeida (19-9) by unanimous decision (48-47, 50-45, 49-46).
  • Lightweight Fight – Nate Andrews (11-1) submitted Bruce Boyington (14-11) with a triangle choke a 2:14 in round two.
  • Bantamweight Fight – Branden Seyler (7-5-1) caught Kris Moutinho (4-1) in a guillotine choke at 3:08 in round one.
  • Welterweight Fight – Gary Balletto Jr. (4-1) scored a TKO victory over Nick Alley (3-2) at 0:58 in round two.
  • Bantamweight Fight – Richie Santiago (5-0) sunk a rear naked choke to submit Miguel Restrepo (4-4) at 3:42 in round two.

(Photo courtesy of Will Paul / CES MMA)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

Fan Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night 115: Rotterdam
UFC 215: Edmonton
UFC Fight Night 116
UFC Fight Night Japan
UFC 216
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA