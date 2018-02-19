Cerrone vs. Medeiros Best UFC Draw Ever in Austin

It may have been a Sunday night event flying a bit under the radar, but UFC Fight Night 126: Cerrone vs. Medeiros pulled in the strongest gate and attendance numbers yet for the UFC in Austin, Texas.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has now been to Austin three times, but the card headlined by Donald Cerrone and Yancy Medeiros officially topped them all.

UFC Fight Night 126 drew a crowd of 10,502 to the Frank Erwin Center located on the University of Texas at Austin campus. It accounted for gate receipts totaling $794,350.

Sunday’s event featured Cerrone’s first-round TKO finish of Medeiros, which ended a three-fight losing streak for “Cowboy.” It also etched his name in the record books, tying him for most wins and most finishes in UFC history.

The UFC’s past trips to Austin included UFC Fight Night 57 in 2014, when Frankie Edgar submitted Cub Swanson, accounting for an attendance of 10,131 and gate receipts of $670,022. Prior to that, UFC Fight Night 22 pulled in 7,724 fans, amassing $595,900 at the gate. UFC Fight Night 22 featured Nate Marquardt’s first-round TKO stoppage of Rousimar Palhares.