HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredCowboy Cerrone Stops Yancy Medeiros With Just 2 Seconds Left in the First Round

UFC Austin Cerrone vs Medeiros Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 126: Cerrone vs Medeiros Full Results and Live Fight Stats

featuredExpect to See the ‘WEC Kick-Ass Cowboy Cerrone’ at UFC Austin

Matt Mitrion punching Roy Nelson at Bellator 194

featuredMatt Mitrione Narrowly Defeats Roy Nelson (Bellator 194 Results)

Cerrone vs. Medeiros Best UFC Draw Ever in Austin

February 19, 2018
NoNo Comments

It may have been a Sunday night event flying a bit under the radar, but UFC Fight Night 126: Cerrone vs. Medeiros pulled in the strongest gate and attendance numbers yet for the UFC in Austin, Texas. 

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has now been to Austin three times, but the card headlined by Donald Cerrone and Yancy Medeiros officially topped them all. 

UFC Fight Night Cerrone vs Medeiros Fight PosterUFC Fight Night 126 drew a crowd of 10,502 to the Frank Erwin Center located on the University of Texas at Austin campus. It accounted for gate receipts totaling $794,350.

Sunday’s event featured Cerrone’s first-round TKO finish of Medeiros, which ended a three-fight losing streak for “Cowboy.” It also etched his name in the record books, tying him for most wins and most finishes in UFC history. 

The UFC’s past trips to Austin included UFC Fight Night 57 in 2014, when Frankie Edgar submitted Cub Swanson, accounting for an attendance of 10,131 and gate receipts of $670,022. Prior to that, UFC Fight Night 22 pulled in 7,724 fans, amassing $595,900 at the gate. UFC Fight Night 22 featured Nate Marquardt’s first-round TKO stoppage of Rousimar Palhares.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA