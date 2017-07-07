CB Dollaway Takes the Win Over Ed Herman (TUF 25 Finale Fight Highlights)

CB Dollaway wins in a unanimous decision over Ed Herman in a brutal three round battle! #TUF25Finale https://t.co/LcrrBIhdRr — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) July 7, 2017

(Video courtesy of FOX Sports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out CB Dollaway’s unanimous-decision victory over Ed Herman at the TUF 25 Finale on Friday in Las Vegas.

