CB Dollaway Takes the Win Over Ed Herman (TUF 25 Finale Fight Highlights)

CB Dollaway wins in a unanimous decision over Ed Herman in a brutal three round battle! #TUF25Finale https://t.co/LcrrBIhdRr
— FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) July 7, 2017
(Video courtesy of FOX Sports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)
Check out CB Dollaway’s unanimous-decision victory over Ed Herman at the TUF 25 Finale on Friday in Las Vegas.
