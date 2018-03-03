CB Dollaway Eats Illegal Shot, Wins the Fight (UFC 222 Highlights)

Just a tad after the bell by Hector Lombard… #UFC222 pic.twitter.com/xfJT0FlgTo — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) March 4, 2018

CB Dolloway wins by DQ after Hector Lombard's illegal late strikes. #UFC222 pic.twitter.com/94O3ylC9Gs — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) March 4, 2018

Check out highlights from CB Dollaways win over Hector Lombard at UFC 222 on Saturday in Las Vegas. Dollaway was the one that got knocked sideways at UFC 222, but he also took home the victory because of a clearly illegal shot.

