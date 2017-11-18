               

Cat Zingano Returns Against Ketlen Vieira at UFC 222 in Las Vegas

November 18, 2017
NoNo Comments

Cat Zingano has finally booked her return fight in the UFC.

The former title contender has been out of action since UFC 200 but Zingano has now booked her next fight against undefeated Brazilian Ketlen Vieira.

Sources close to the matchup confirmed to MMAWeekly that the fighters have agreed to meet at UFC 222, which takes place on March 3 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. MMABrasil initially reported the matchup on Saturday.Ketlen Vieira UFC 215 fight highlights

Zingano has been out of action for well over a year while dealing with nagging injuries that also prevented her from accepting a bout against current women’s featherweight champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino earlier this year.

Now it appears Zingano is back to 100-percent but she’ll have a tough task ahead of her when she returns as Vieira has been unstoppable since joining the UFC roster.

Most recently, Vieira dispatched of former title contender Sara McMann by submission to move her record to a perfect 9-0.

