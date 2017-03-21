Cat Zingano Opens Up About Husband’s Suicide

UFC bantamweight contender Cat Zingano is known as one of toughest women in the world. But even though her job regularly puts her strength on display, she, like all of us, is not immune to the struggles that life – and sometimes death – put in front of us.

In January of 2014, just as she was rocketing up the bantamweight rankings, having defeated Miesha Tate in her UFC debut, Zingano’s world was turned upside down. As difficult as any challenge in the cage has ever been, nothing could compare to her husband, popular Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu trainer Mauricio Zingano, committing suicide.

Zingano somehow found the strength to fight again later that year, stopping current UFC champion Amanda Nunes in September. She has fought twice since, losing to Ronda Rousey and Julianna Peña.

Although she’s moved on with her career, Zingano is continuing to work through the loss of Mauricio, finding ways not only for her to cope, but also to help her son, Brayden.

In an effort to help others that may be struggling with suicide, mental illness, or depression, Zingano recently participated in a series of videos with Providence Health Services, opening up about her husband’s suicide, discussing the warning signs, and talking about raising her son.

Don’t ignore the chance to get help for you or someone you know who might be in crisis. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline now at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

Cat Zingano on Coping with Her Husband’s Suicide

(Courtesy of Providence Health Services)

