Casey Kenney Predicts a Finish Over Kendrick Latchman at LFA 31

2017 was a year of highs and lows for flyweight prospect Casey Kenney.

Following a first round submission win in his February bout versus Alvin Cacdac at TPF 30, Kenney went to three straight decisions: with a draw, a win, and a loss, in those efforts.

“It was a busy year for me,” Kenney told MMAWeekly.com. “In February I won my first world title (versus Cacdac). Then in May I debuted in LFA and fought my first BJJ black belt (in Bruno Silva), so that was a big step up in competition for me. Then in September it got more crazy for me in Dana White’s Contender Series (against Adam Antolin).

“Along with the pressure of fighting back-to-back, I had a pretty significant injury that I was battling through that whole time. Basically I’ve spent the last three or four months getting healthy, and now I’m ready to rock again.”

It was Kenney’s split-decision loss to Antolin that garnished the most attention, as many who viewed the match – including Dana White himself – who believed the judges’ decision ruled in favor of the wrong fighter.

“It was definitely great to see everyone support me,” said Kenney. “It was a decently close fight, but not really that close, especially those first two rounds which I won pretty handily. I thought I clearly won the fight. I don’t know how the judges saw it that way.

“Hearing the feedback from everybody was great. Ultimately it was like a pat on the back. Dana even had me file appeals with the NSAC against the decision, but they denied it. I did what I could, but it is a loss on my record and I’m not in the UFC because of it.”

Kenney (7-1-1) now looks to kick off his 2018 on a positive note when he takes on Kendrick Latchman (7-3) in a main card 130-pound catchweight bout at LFA 31 on Friday in Phoenix.

“I think I can keep my composure and not let (Latchman’s) movement and his quickness fluster me and take me out of my game,” Kenney said. “If he survives on the feet, drag him to the ground and give him a good beating there. I don’t think he makes it out of this fight.”

Having impressed UFC management last year, Kenney looks at 2018 as the year he will undoubtedly make his move up to the promotion.

“Dana told me that night at the Contenders Series that he would have given me a contract, but with the judges’ decision he couldn’t do that,” said Kenney. “The UFC definitely wants me.

“It’s just getting back in that win column. Especially if I finish Latchman in spectacular fashion I say that puts me into pretty good contention for jumping into the UFC.”