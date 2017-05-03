HOT OFF THE WIRE
Casey Kenney Plans to Pick Bruno Silva Apart in LFA Debut

May 3, 2017
No Comments

Picking up a win over Alvin Cacdac at Tachi Palace Fights 30 in February and claiming the promotion’s flyweight title was a long time coming for prospect Casey Kenney.

Originally slated to fight for the title last year against UFC veteran Jared Papazian, Kenney was forced to wait nearly half a year to finally get his shot at the title.

“I was ready for that Tachi belt long before (the fight with Cacdac happened),” Kenney told MMAWeekly.com. “In August I was scheduled to fight (Papazian) and my opponent came in over weight. So I waited until February and finally got that belt. It was bittersweet.

“I came out and did everything I wanted to do. I felt like I was just settling into the fight when the fight was over. He messed up and tried to take me down, and I capitalized on it. I think that rear-naked choke was in even before I knew it.”

Kenney’s bout with Papazian was far from the only fight he had fall through last year. Multiple opponents came in went before he was finally able to lock things down in 2017.

“I had a couple of things happen (last year), but I look back on those things, and it’s only going to make me a better fighter and stronger person down the road,” said Kenney. “Even at the top level those things happen. There’s not much you can do about it other than move on.”

Kenney (6-0) now turns his attention to his Legacy Fighting Alliance debut on Friday in Phoenix, when he takes on Bruno Silva (9-3) in a main card 125-pound fight.

“He’s got good Jiu-Jitsu and is a strong, powerful guy, but honestly I think I’m just going to pick him apart,” Kenney said of Silva. “I know he has holes in his game, and I’m going to find them.

“Honestly I feel comfortable anywhere; whether we stay on the feet or go to the ground; I’m going to dominate. I’m going to use my quickness, my range, and will win the takedown game, which ultimately controls whether we go on the ground or stay on the feet. Ultimately I see a flawless performance.”

Having missed much of the second half of 2016 waiting for fights to come together, Kenney is eager to make up for lost time in 2017 and pursue every opportunity that comes his way.

“I’m kind of waiting to see what happens after this fight,” said Kenney. “Whether Tachi wants me to defend that belt, or the LFA wants me to fight for a belt or if I get a phone call from somewhere else, I’m taking it fight by fight and am staying open to everything.”

